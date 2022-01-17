Left Menu

Security forces fire tear gas as thousands of protesters march again in Sudan

Huge crowds have regularly taken to the streets demanding a return to civilian rule since the military coup on Oct. 25 ended a power-sharing arrangement that began after Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir fell to a popular uprising in 2019. Military leaders said their coup saved Sudan from chaos and that they will protect people's right to peaceful protest. Medics aligned with the protest movement say at least 63 people have died in clashes with security forces.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 19:09 IST
Thousands of protesters against military rule in Sudan marched towards the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum again on Monday, drawing volleys of tear gas from security forces, a Reuters witness said.

The protesters, who gathered some 2 km (1.25 mile) from the palace, blocked a main road in the Al Diyum neighbourhood and burned tires before starting their march. Huge crowds have regularly taken to the streets demanding a return to civilian rule since the military coup on Oct. 25 ended a power-sharing arrangement that began after Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir fell to a popular uprising in 2019.

Military leaders said their coup saved Sudan from chaos and that they will protect people's right to peaceful protest. They reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in an attempt to safeguard reforms, but he resigned earlier this month. Medics aligned with the protest movement say at least 63 people have died in clashes with security forces. A protester and a police officer were killed during demonstrations last Thursday.

