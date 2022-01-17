Two BMC-run liquid medical oxygen refilling plants commissioned; first civic body in country to do so

Two oxygen refilling plants of the BMC at Mahul and Mahalaxmi areas in Mumbai were commissioned on Monday by Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray in an online function.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in a release, said it was the first civic body in the country to set up its own medical oxygen refilling plants, which would bring about 40 per cent savings as well as cut down travel time.

The plant at Mahul has a capacity of refilling 1500 cylinders daily using 15 metric tons of oxygen and has been set up with the cooperation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, while 100-120 dura cylinders can be refilled at the facility set up at the racecourse in Mahalaxmi, it added.

After facing a tough time supplying oxygen to patients during the second wave of the coronavirus infection, BMC has set up its own medical oxygen refilling plants, Thackeray said, adding that this was the 'spirit of Mumbai', which has the mentality of facing every crisis with determination.

He said liquid medical oxygen had to be brought from other states by the BMC during the second wave, and several patients had to be shifted to different hospitals in quick time to save lives, and these plants were being set up to avoid a repeat. Mayor Kishori Pednekar said these achievements of the civic body would give direction to other states and cities, while civic chief IS Chahal said the two plants, with storage and refilling facilities, will be able to supply medical oxygen to 186 hospitals in Mumbai round the clock.

''When COVID-19 was at its peak, the city needed 200 dura oxygen cylinders a day. Now it will be possible to fill 100 to 120 dura cylinders from the Mahalaxmi project alone,'' Chahal said, adding that Several PSA plants, which absorb atmospheric air to create oxygen, had also been set up at several civic hospitals, he added.

Of the 72 metric tonnes of LMO that will be produced at the Mahul plant, 10-15 MT will be supplied to the BMC, a civic release said.

A 13000-litre storage LMO tank has been installed at the Mahalaxmi plant, where 10 dura cylinders of 210-litre capacity can be filled at a time, it added.

