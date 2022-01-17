Lacoste says it will contact Djokovic to review events in Australia
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-01-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 23:46 IST
French apparel brand Lacoste, a sponsor of Novak Djokovic, said on Monday it would be “be in touch” with the tennis player as soon as possible to “review the events that have accompanied his presence in Australia.”
The Serbian, who has not been vaccinated, was deported from Australia on Sunday ahead of the Australian Open after losing a court bid to have the cancellation of his visa overturned.
