Car plunges off California elevated highway, 3 people killed

PTI | Pasadena | Updated: 18-01-2022 01:38 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 01:38 IST
  Country:
  • United States

Three people died after the car they were in plunged off an elevated section of a highway near Los Angeles and landed on the street below, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash on Interstate 210 happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Pasadena, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported.

The cause is under investigation.

