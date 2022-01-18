Left Menu

Chinese fishermen find suspicious devices for "stealing secrets" - media

Jiangsu has a coastline of more than 1,000 km (620 miles) on the Yellow Sea. Since 2020, Jiangsu fishermen have found 10 devices that were foreign-made and were capable of underwater investigation and "stealing secrets", the Xinhua Daily reported.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-01-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 09:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Chinese province of Jiangsu rewarded fishermen on Tuesday for turning over "suspicious" underwater devices found in coastal waters that posed a national security risk, media reported. Jiangsu has a coastline of more than 1,000 km (620 miles) on the Yellow Sea.

Since 2020, Jiangsu fishermen have found 10 devices that were foreign-made and were capable of underwater investigation and "stealing secrets", the Xinhua Daily reported. The newspaper published a video clip on its website of the fishermen receiving awards at a ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

