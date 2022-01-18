COVID-19: People not willing to get vaccinated can stay at home, says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory, but people who are not willing to get vaccinated must stay at home. Addressing the media here, the Chief Minister said, "Vaccination against COVID-19 is not mandatory but the unvaccinated can't attend meetings, enter offices and restaurants. People not willing to get vaccinated can stay back at home."

He further said that what the Central government has said, the state government is also saying similar things. "In Assam, if necessary, then the Covid-19 vaccination certificate will have to be shown. We cannot allow anti-public work to happen," Sarma added.

He also said that in Guwahati 100 percent of people have got the first and second doses. Meanwhile, the Assam government also revised the timings of night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am with effect from January 8 until further orders. Earlier, the night curfew timings in Assam were from 11.30 am to 6 pm.

As per the Standard operating procedures (SOP) for COVID-19 issued by the Assam Chief Minister earlier this month, the workplace and business establishments shall remain open till 9 pm. The functioning of private and public offices will be also up to 9 pm. Shops dealing with groceries, fruits, and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will remain open till 9 pm. The dine-in restaurants, dhabas, and other eateries will be allowed to operate with up to 50 percent of seating capacity till 9 pm, while the takeaway of food items from restaurants, dhabas, and other eateries will be allowed till 10 pm. The opening of sale counters, showrooms, cold storages, and warehouses is up to 9 pm.

