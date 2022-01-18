Left Menu

2 youths killed in mishap in Karnataka

Two youths were killed when their motorbike was involved in a collision with a tipper lorry on the national highway at Maddadka in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said on Tuesday.The deceased were from Guruvayanakere in Belthangady taluk. The accident occurred when they were returning after work on Monday night, the sources said.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-01-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 10:58 IST
2 youths killed in mishap in Karnataka
Two youths were killed when their motorbike was involved in a collision with a tipper lorry on the national highway at Maddadka in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said on Tuesday.

The deceased were from Guruvayanakere in Belthangady taluk. The two were working at a mutton stall near Maddadka mosque. The accident occurred when they were returning after work on Monday night, the sources said.

