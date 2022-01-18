2 youths killed in mishap in Karnataka

Two youths were killed when their motorbike was involved in a collision with a tipper lorry on the national highway at Maddadka in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said on Tuesday.

The deceased were from Guruvayanakere in Belthangady taluk. The two were working at a mutton stall near Maddadka mosque. The accident occurred when they were returning after work on Monday night, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)