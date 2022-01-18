Left Menu

Arms supplier held after brief encounter from Rohini: Police

He was previously involved in 17 other cases and currently supplying arms to Nandu and Sisodia gangs, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 13:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 36-year-old arms supplier of Nandu and Sisodia gangs was arrested after a brief exchange of fire from Rohini area, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Shakil alias Sherni, a resident of Jahangirpuri, they said. He was carrying a backpack containing 13 sophisticated pistols and 38 live cartridges.

Police got a tip-off and laid a trap near UER-II in Rohini Sector-35 where the accused was intercepted while he came on a bike. After seeing police, the accused fired 5 rounds. Police also fired seven rounds and overpowered him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said. The motorcycle was also found stolen from Narela Industrial Area, police said.

He was previously involved in 17 other cases and currently supplying arms to Nandu and Sisodia gangs, police said.

