2 Maoists gunned down in encounter with police on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

Two Maoists, who are outlawed, were killed in an exchange of fire (EoF) with police in a forest area on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border on Tuesday, police said.

The EoF happened during a combing operation in the jungle area, they said.

At least two Maoists were killed in the EoF, a senior police official told PTI, adding the operation is still underway.

