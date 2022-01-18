2 Maoists gunned down in encounter with police on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border
Two Maoists, who are outlawed, were killed in an exchange of fire (EoF) with police in a forest area on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border on Tuesday, police said.
The EoF happened during a combing operation in the jungle area, they said.
At least two Maoists were killed in the EoF, a senior police official told PTI, adding the operation is still underway.
