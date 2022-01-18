ACB arrests Bhilwara Tehsildar, two others., seized cash over Rs 17 lakh

Three persons, including Bhilwara Tehsildar, were arrested in multiple raids here on Tuesday, and cash worth lakhs of rupees were seized, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said. During the raid at four places, Rs 5.37 lakh in cash and property documents worth lakhs of rupees were recovered from the residence of Tehsildar Balaram. Cash and property documents worth more than Rs 12 lakh were also found from the residence of broker Kailash Dhakad. The ACB raid is also going on at the residence of a middleman named Deepak Chaudhary who has allegedly given a bribe to the tehsildar.

