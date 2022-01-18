Left Menu

Moscow would welcome U.S. participation in solving east Ukraine conflict - Lavrov

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 17:57 IST
Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)
Russian would welcome U.S. participation in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Lavrov reiterated accusations from Russia that Ukraine was "sabotaging" the implementation of agreements aimed at ending the conflict between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country.

The United States has warned Russia not to invade Ukraine and urged both countries to return to a set of agreements designed to end the war in the eastern Donbas region.

