Man stabbed to death in Delhi over his frequent interactions with a girl

A 29-year-old married man was stabbed to death by three persons for his alleged frequent interactions with the sister of one of them despite repeated objections, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Salman. He married four years ago and is survived by two children, his wife and mother, they said.

Police said two women have been apprehended in connection with the incident that took place on Monday night, and efforts are on to catch the three absconding men.

According to the police, the victim's mother, a resident of Trilokpuri, approached Mayur Vihar police station with a complaint stating that her son Salman used to speak to a girl residing near their house before his marriage. Both the families always objected to their friendship.

On Monday, at about 10 pm, the girl called Salman near her house and was talking to him. Meanwhile, her sister spotted them talking to each other and alerted her family.

She immediately called her brother Fardeen, alias Addu, who came to the spot along with two-three persons and started abusing and beating Salman.

The girl's sister and mother instigated Fardeen and his associates to teach a lesson to Salman, the victim's mother alleged in her complaint.

Fardeen stabbed Salman with a knife and when the victim's mother called out for help, Fardeen and his associates ran away from the spot, according to the complaint.

Salman was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said a case of was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at Mayur Vihar on the complaint of mother of the deceased.

''An investigation has been taken up, two accused women have been apprehended and the other three male accused will be nabbed soon,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)