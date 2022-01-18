Left Menu

Special court rejects suspended IPS officer's bail plea in graft case

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-01-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 21:10 IST
Special court rejects suspended IPS officer's bail plea in graft case
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here on Tuesday rejected the bail application filed by suspended IPS officer Gurjinder Pal Singh, who was arrested in a disproportionate assets case and sent him to judicial remand.

Special judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Raipur Leena Agrawal rejected Singh's bail application and sent him to 14 days judicial remand, defence lawyer Kamlesh Pandey said.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) produced Singh in the court as his police custody remand (PCR) ended on Tuesday.

Singh, a 1994-batch IPS officer, had been arrested from Gurugram last week.

Singh, who had served as the IG of Raipur, Durg, and Bilaspur, has been facing the probe in three criminal cases.

He was suspended from the post of director of Chhattisgarh Police Academy and has been made an accused in three FIRs for offences of sedition, corruption, and extortion.

An FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Singh on June 29, 2021, following a preliminary inquiry into complaints that he had amassed disproportionate assets.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau and EOW had carried out searches at 15 locations and claimed to have recovered movable and immovable assets worth Rs 10 crore. Following the raids, Singh was suspended on July 5.

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022