DoT revises international roaming SIM card rules to enhance customer protection

The Department of Telecom has revised no objection certificate rules for sale or rent of international roaming SIM cards to enhance customer protection, an official statement said on Tuesday. The move aims to benefit Indians visiting abroad and also streamlines procedures in line with the other licences. ''The revised policy mandates the NOC holders to make provision for providing information regarding customer care service, contact details, escalation matrix, itemised bills, information related to tariff plans, services offered, etc. Provision has also been made to strengthen Billing and consumer grievance redressal mechanism to facilitate time bound resolution of grievance by the NOC holders with provision for Appellate Authority in DoT,'' the statement said. The revised terms and conditions have been finalized by DoT after deliberations on the suo-motu recommendations of TRAI on sale or rent of international roaming SIM cards or global calling cards of foreign operators in India.

