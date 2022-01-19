Left Menu

Teva settles shareholder lawsuit over generic drug pricing for $420 mln

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2022 02:33 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 02:33 IST
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has agreed to pay $420 million to settle shareholder litigation alleging the company hid an anti-competitive scheme to fix the price of generic drugs.

The settlement was disclosed on Tuesday in papers filed in federal court in Connecticut. The company did not admit to wrongdoing.

