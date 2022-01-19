Delhi Police invites CAPFs personnel to fill 700 vacancies on deputation

By Rajnish Singh And Ravi Jalhotra In a first of its kind initiative, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has invited "willing and eligible" personnel working under Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to join on a deputation basis and fill 700 vacancies in his force.

The initial offer for posting in Delhi Police is for a period of three years in the first instance, which may be extended up to five years. In this regard, Asthana wrote a letter earlier this month to the Director Generals of five forces CAPFs -- Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

In the letter, there is a mention about a fill-up of a total of 700 posts from Constable to Inspector level ranks. Among the various posts which the letter mentions about are ASI (finger print tech.) 26; Constable (Armourers) 24; Constable (Dog Handlers) 32; Constable (Bandsmen) 21; Constables (Buglers) 9; Constable (Mounted) 28; Constable (Drill Instructor) 50; Constable (UAC trained personnel) 50; Inspector (Exe.) 5; Sun-Inspector (Exe) 20; Head Constable (Exe.) 60; and Constable (Exe.) 375.

"I am directed to state that the applications are invited from willing and eligible police personnel working under the CAPFs that is BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB for filling up the following posts in Delhi Police on deputation basis, initially for a period of three years in the first instance, which may be extendable up to 5 years," a communication sent by the commissioner's office reads. The letter mentions that the eligibility criteria (educational and desirable qualification, experience, etc.) is available at the Delhi Police website www.delhipolice.nic.in.

It further mentioned that the "police personnel who apply for the aforesaid posts will not be allowed to withdraw their candidature subsequently and that the maximum age limit for appointment on deputation shall not be exceeding 56 years as on the closing date of the receipt of applications". "It is requested that the above advertisement may kindly be circulated among all departments/Institutions/Offices under your charge and also hosted on their websites," the letter mentions.

As per the letter, the nominations of suitable and eligible police personnel along with the following documents needed to be reached at Delhi Police Headquarters at Jai Singh Road through the proper channel within 45 days from the date of issue of the letter. Vigilance Clearance and Integrity Certificate issued by the concerned authority, the details of major or minor penalties imposed on the official during the last 10 years to be furnished by the cadre authority, the Delhi Police said.

A few CAPF departments confirmed ANI that they have received the letter sent from the Delhi Police Commissioner's office while the DGs of a few paramilitary forces were not aware of such a letter. ITBP Director General told ANI that "I have not seen the letter if any as yet".

As the move is not for ground duty posts or the posting in a combat role but it seems to be welcomed by CAPF personnel who face transfer posting in their cadre. "All the 700 posts the Delhi Police want to fill up with CAPF personnel are not cutting age posts as they are not for ground duty or any combat operation. However, it will be welcomed as it will give relief to the CAPF personnel who faces transfers from Naxal hit regions to Jammu and Kashmir," a CAPF official said.

The Delhi Police with its current strength of nearly 85,000 personnel is considered as one of the largest metropolitan police in the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)