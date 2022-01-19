Mumbai: 3 dead, 11 injured in explosion onboard INS Ranvir

Left Menu

Three naval personnel were killed and 11 others were injured in an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir on Tuesday at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, said Mumbai Police on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-01-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 12:47 IST
INS Ranvir (Photo: Indian Navy). Image Credit: ANI
Three naval personnel were killed and 11 others were injured in an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir on Tuesday at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, said Mumbai Police on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Krishan Kumar Gopirav, MCPO I ASWI Antisubmarine Instructor aged 46, Surinder Kumar S Waliya, MCPO II Sports PT Master aged 47 and Arvind Kumar Mahatam Singh, MCPO II aged 38.

The police said that all dead bodies have been sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai. The injured naval officers have been identified as PV Reddy (23), Yogesh Kumar Gupta (36), Gopaal Yadav (21), Shubham Dev (20), Hari Kumar (22), Shailendra Yadav (22), Tanmay Dar (22), L Surendrajit Singh (39), Komendra Singh (24), Kapil (21) and Avinash Varma (22).

The Navy conveyed its condolences to the families of those killed in a statement issued on Wednesday. "Adm R Hari Kumar, CNS and all personnel of Indian Navy extend heartfelt condolences to the families of Krishan Kumar MCPO I, Surinder Kumar MCPO II and AK Singh MCPO II, who succumbed to injuries caused by the unfortunate incident onboard INS Ranvir on Jan 18, 22. We fully stand by with the families in this difficult time," it said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Colaba Police Station registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter. Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Navy officials, in their statement, informed that "in an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, 3 naval personnel lost their lives in an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir. Responding immediately, the ship's crew brought the situation under control. There is no major material damage,"

"INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command and was due to return to base port shortly," Indian Navy officials further added. A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the explosion. (ANI)

