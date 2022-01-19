Left Menu

Four drug peddlers held with over 4.5 kg charas in J-K's Reasi

Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 4.7 kg charas and four grams of heroin, worth over Rs 15.50 lakh in grey market, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. Two other peddlers Sunil Kumar and Sandeep Singh were arrested from Malai nallah in Mahore area and 430 grams of charas were recovered from their possession, the official said.

Updated: 19-01-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 13:01 IST
Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 4.7 kg charas and four grams of heroin, worth over Rs 15.50 lakh in grey market, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. Amjad Khan and Mohd Ashraf alias "Shongu" were arrested after 4.440 kg of charas and four grams of heroin were seized from their vehicle near Katra, a police official said. Two other peddlers Sunil Kumar and Sandeep Singh were arrested from Malai nallah in Mahore area and 430 grams of charas were recovered from their possession, the official said. He said the total recoveries made from the four peddlers are worth over Rs 15.50 lakh in the illegal drug market.

They were booked under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

