SC to consider hearing PIL challenging use of EVMs in polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 13:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider listing of a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of a provision of the Representation of People Act which had led to the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs), instead of ballot papers, for polls in the country.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana heard the submissions of lawyer M L Sharma, who filed the plea in his personal capacity, and said that he would consider listing of his case.

Sharma said Section 61A of the Representation of People Act, which permitted the use of EVMs, was not passed by Parliament and hence cannot be imposed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

