Russia calls on West to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine -Ifax
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Wednesday called on the West to stop supplying Ukraine with weapons and described the situation around European security as "critical", the Interfax news agency reported.
Kyiv thanked U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier on Wednesday for Washington's increasing military assistance. Britain said this week it had begun supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons.
