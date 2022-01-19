UK PM Johnson drops COVID-19 restrictions
People in England will no longer be required to wear facemasks anywhere or work from home from next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, adding that scientists believed the Omicron coronavirus wave had peaked nationally.
Johnson also said that while people would still be required to self-isolate, he wanted to eventually remove the legal requirement to do so.
