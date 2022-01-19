Puducherry reports 1,849 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Puducherry reported 1,849 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the health department on Wednesday. With this, the active cases in the Union Territory stand at 11,344.

The UT also reported three new fatalities during this period taking the death toll to 1,896. As many as 895 recovered from the disease. The total number of recoveries in the UT increased to 1,29,319.

The recovery rate in Puducherry is 90.71 per cent. In Puducherry, 6,116 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which the test positivity rate stands at 30.23 per cent.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,82,970 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 15.13 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. The country has so far detected 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)