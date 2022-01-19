2 unattended bags create scare in East Delhi, officials say nothing suspicious found

Two unattended bags created a bomb scare in East Delhi's Trilokpuri on Wednesday, just days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, but officials said nothing suspicious was found in them except for a laptop and personal belongings. This comes days after an improvised explosive device (IED) stuffed with RDX and ammonium nitrate was found inside an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market, also in East Delhi. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said a PCR call was received at the Kalyanpuri Police Station at 1 pm Wednesday regarding the two bags lying unattended near Metro flyover pillar number 59 in Trilokpuri.

''As we received the call, our staff rushed to the spot and isolated the place. Two bags were found at the spot. A bomb disposal squad also reached there and after examination, nothing suspicious was found in the bags,'' she said.

The documents found in the bag were found to be that of a person named Somesh Gupta who has been called and further inquiry is on, she added.

''The bags belonged to Somesh Gupta (23), a resident of Pitampura, who works in a consulting company in Gurgaon. He was coming with his brother Sidharth Gupta from Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, to South Extension for shopping. ''On way at Barahpulla, their bags were lifted by a thak-thak gang from back seat. This incident happened around 12 pm on Wednesday, following which they reported the matter at Nizamuddin police station and now have been examined at Kalyanpuri police station. Further enquiry is on,'' Kashyap said. The items found in the bags included a laptop, a mobile phone, personal care items and other documents, the DCP said.

Last week, an improvised explosive device (IED) stuffed with RDX and ammonium nitrate was found inside an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market.

The explosive was kept in an iron box and concealed in the black coloured backpack. The IED was later destroyed by using a controlled explosion technique after it was lowered into a deep pit located in the area. Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi-National Capital Region has been put under a “very high-security” cover after police received inputs from intelligence agencies about a possible terror attack, officials said.

Operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including UAVs, paragliders and hot air balloons, over the national capital has been prohibited in the city from January 20 in view of the Republic Day celebrations, according to a Delhi Police order issued on Tuesday.

The order shall come into force from January 20 and remain in effect till February 15.

