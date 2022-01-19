Ensuring safety, security and welfare of working class critical in making India ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’: Bhupender Yadav

In afirst of its kind unique initiative, the Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Shri Bhupender Yadav today interacted over video Conference with national level office-bearers of Unorganized Workers' Unions and Associations on the problems and issues of unorganized workers.

The representatives of construction workers, domestic workers, textile workers, municipal workers, transport workers, street vendors, brick-kiln workers and railway malgodam workers participated in the meeting.

The Unorganised Workers' representatives appreciated the Ministry's initiative of eShram Portal and stated that not only this has given an identity but also dignity to the workers and will help in alleviating the sufferings of the unorganized workers. The Trade Union leaders put forth their problems and issues very candidly.

While interacting with the Union leaders, Shri Yadav stated that the Government has been working relentlessly and sincerely for the welfare and upliftment of unorganised workers in particular and for the working class in general.

The Minister particularly thanked all the Trade Union leaders for their whole hearted cooperation for motivating and mobilising the workers to register in eShram portal and said that it has already turned into a public movement with full jan-bhagidari. The Minister informed that in just over 200 days nearly 23croreunorganised workers have already registered themselves.

Acknowledging the problems faced by workers employed in brick kiln, forestry, plantations etc. in getting themselves registered on the E-shram portal, the Minister said that special camps will be organized for them.

The Labour Minister stated that the Government is aware of the fact that without ensuring safety, security and welfare of the working class, we cannot not imagine the fruition of concept of Atma-Nirbhar Bharat which is the dream of our Prime Minister, Shri NarendraModi.

"The Government has undertaken several social security schemes for the unorganized workers. Besides, the all India survey of Domestic and Migrant workers is also undertaken with full earnestness and soon the Government will take meaningful and constructive action on the report, keeping in view the aspect of social security and welfare of the working class.", further stated Shri Yadav.

Union Minister also highlighted on more than 400 occupations and sub occupations, comprising unorganized sector. He also stated that it is the endeavor of the Government to implement the proviso of ESIC all over the country. After survey of migrant and domestic workers, the data shall be linked to e-Shram portal. The NCS portal shall also be linked to eShram.

The Minister informed that In view of the resurgence of COVID-19 and subsequent imposition of certain restrictions by State Governments, the ministry of Labour and Employment has re activated the 21 Monitoring Centres (Click here for Details) from 5th January 2022 in order "to mitigate the problems of migrant workers through co-ordination with various state governments" under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) across the country.

Shri Yadav furher stated that once the pandemic situation is eased, he and his colleague, Shri Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State would travel extensively, interact with the working class and the labour union members and take their views on implementation of various welfare and social security measures.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shri Rameshwar Teli gave a brief account of the welfare facilities extended to non-coal mine workers and Bidi workers on health, housing and education.

Shri Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, Labour and Employment while setting the context of the virtual meeting, stated that the Government is very much concerned about providing social security and welfare schemes to all unorganised workers. Government is running various schemes and the meeting is to understand the issues so that the schemes can be implemented more effectively.

SmtPratibha R, President, Garments and Textile Workers Union, Bengaluru; S/Shri Ramendra Kumar, General Secretary, National Platform for Domestic Workers; Ashok Agyani National Chief Convener for Municipal Workers; Arvind Singh, National President of All India Unorganised Workers Congress; Shri S K Mittal, Chairman and Navin Kumar Gupta, President and Secretary-General of All India Motor Transport Congress; Promod Patel of Trade Union Coordination Centre for Construction Workers, Lucknow; Gautam Kumar, General Secretary, Railway MalgodownShramikSangh; and SudhirKatiyar, Brick Kiln Workers Association and Ms Anita for Domestic Workers Union represented the unorganised workers' unions.

Shri Ajay Tewari, Joint Secretary and Director General (Labour Welfare) moderated and conducted the programme and proposed vote of thanks.

(With Inputs from PIB)