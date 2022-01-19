Guj: Three cops suspended after video of their `musical journey' goes viral

Left Menu

Three police constables posted in the Kutch district of Gujarat were suspended on Wednesday after a video showing them enjoying music during a car journey while not following traffic rules as well as the mask mandate went viral.

PTI | Gandhidham | Updated: 19-01-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 22:39 IST
Three police constables posted in the Kutch district of Gujarat were suspended on Wednesday after a video showing them enjoying music during a car journey while not following traffic rules as well as the mask mandate went viral. Kutch-East Superintendent of Police Mayur Patil took action against the constables for ''indecent behavior, violating traffic rules and indulging in acts which tarnished the image of the police,'' said an official press note.

The suspended constables -- Jagdish Solanki, Haresh Chaudhari and Raja Hiragar -- were attached to Gandhidham 'A' division police station, it said.

The video showed four constables swaying to music and also singing while riding in a car. None of them, including the driver, were wearing a seatbelt, nor were they wearing face masks.

The video was apparently shot by one of the policemen on a mobile phone. It was not clear when this journey took place. As the fourth constable seen in the video is posted in the neighboring Banaskantha district now, the officials there were asked to take necessary action, said the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

