Mumbai Police arrests one more person in Bulli Bai app case

Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested one more person in connection with Bulli Bai app case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-01-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 14:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested one more person in connection with Bulli Bai app case. This person was arrested from Odisha, police said.

A total of five arrests have been made in the case. Earlier police had arrested Vishal Jha, Shweta Singh, Mayank Rawal, and Niraj Bishnoi in connection with the case.

Shweta Singh, 18, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on January 4 from Uttarakhand. Co-accused Vishal Kumar Jha, 21, was arrested in Bengaluru on the same day. Mayank Rawal, 21, was arrested by the Mumbai Police from Uttarakhand on January 5. Niraj Bishnoi, the creator of the app, from Assam, was arrested by the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell on January 6.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

