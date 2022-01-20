Left Menu

Merck COVID pill molnupiravir to be produced by 27 drugmakers

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-01-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 14:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Nearly 30 generic drugs manufacturers signed an agreement to produce low-cost versions of Merck & Co's COVID-19 pill molnupiravir, the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) said on Thursday.

"The Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) announced today that it has signed agreements with 27 generic manufacturing companies for the manufacturing of the oral COVID-19 antiviral medication molnupiravir and supply in 105 low and middle-income countries," the MPP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

