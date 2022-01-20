Merck COVID pill molnupiravir to be produced by 27 drugmakers

Nearly 30 generic drugs manufacturers signed an agreement to produce low-cost versions of Merck & Co's COVID-19 pill molnupiravir, the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) said on Thursday.

"The Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) announced today that it has signed agreements with 27 generic manufacturing companies for the manufacturing of the oral COVID-19 antiviral medication molnupiravir and supply in 105 low and middle-income countries," the MPP said.

