Gujarat: Three killed in fire at textile dyeing mill

Three persons were killed in a massive fire which broke out at a textile dyeing-and- printing mill located near Bardoli town of Gujarat on early Thursday morning, an official said.While ten workers were rescued from the three-storey building, charred bodies of three persons, hired for a carpentry job, were found on the first floor, said Bardolis chief fire officer P B Gadhvi.The mill is located at Palasena near Bardoli in Surat district.The fire broke out around 3.30 am and was brought under control after 12 hours, Gadhvi said.

Three persons were killed in a massive fire which broke out at a textile dyeing-and- printing mill located near Bardoli town of Gujarat on early Thursday morning, an official said.

While ten workers were rescued from the three-storey building, charred bodies of three persons, hired for a carpentry job, were found on the first floor, said Bardoli's chief fire officer P B Gadhvi.

The mill is located at Palasena near Bardoli in Surat district.

The fire broke out around 3.30 am and was brought under control after 12 hours, Gadhvi said. The deceased were carpenters hired to make office furniture by the mill's owner, the fire officer said. ''They had slept on the first floor of the mill after finishing their work. As the fire spread quickly, they got stuck....We recovered the charred bodies after the flames were brought under control in the afternoon. The entire building was gutted,'' he added.

As the blaze was categorized as `major', 15 firefighting vehicles and 100 firemen from Bardoli, Surat, Sachin, Vyara, Gandevi, Navsari, Bilimora and also from two private firms were pressed into service, Gadhvi said. Most of the workers came out safely with the help of local people after the fire started spreading. Firemen rescued another 10 workers who had got stuck in the rear part of the mill.

"Locals claimed that a short circuit followed by blasts of gas cylinders started the fire. The flames spread quickly because there were highly flammable chemicals, dyes and yarns inside. A large quantity of ready-made garments and raw material were destroyed,'' Gadhvi said, adding that dousing operation was still underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

