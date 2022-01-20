Left Menu

Ex-Maharashtra Home Min Anil Deshmukh's judicial custody extended in money laundering case

A special court in Mumbai extended the judicial custody of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by another 14 days in a money laundering case on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-01-2022 17:53 IST
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
A special court in Mumbai extended the judicial custody of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by another 14 days in a money laundering case on Thursday. On Tuesday, the court had rejected the bail plea of Deshmukh.

He was arrested by ED on November 2, 2021 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations. He is currently lodged at Arthur road jail in Mumbai. The Former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested last year in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month. It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

