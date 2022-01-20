Woman arrested for murder

A 50-year-old woman was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly beating another woman to death over a monetary dispute, police said.

The incident took place at Ramabai Colony in suburban Ghatkopar.

The deceased was identified as Rekha Ashish Dhobi (25).

Her husband had done some renovation work at the house of Mamta Ooky, the accused, said an official of Pant Nagar police station.

Ooky did not like the quality of the work and wanted him to return Rs 5,000 which she had paid, the official said.

On Thursday morning she went to Rekha's house which is in the same locality and they had a heated argument. Ooky allegedly hit Rekha on the head with a rolling pin many times and also banged her head on the wall outside the house, the official said.

Rekha was declared dead at a hospital. The accused woman was arrested under IPC section 302 (murder) and further investigation is underway, the official said.

