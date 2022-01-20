Left Menu

Woman arrested for murder

The accused woman was arrested under IPC section 302 murder and further investigation is underway, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 18:52 IST
Woman arrested for murder
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old woman was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly beating another woman to death over a monetary dispute, police said.

The incident took place at Ramabai Colony in suburban Ghatkopar.

The deceased was identified as Rekha Ashish Dhobi (25).

Her husband had done some renovation work at the house of Mamta Ooky, the accused, said an official of Pant Nagar police station.

Ooky did not like the quality of the work and wanted him to return Rs 5,000 which she had paid, the official said.

On Thursday morning she went to Rekha's house which is in the same locality and they had a heated argument. Ooky allegedly hit Rekha on the head with a rolling pin many times and also banged her head on the wall outside the house, the official said.

Rekha was declared dead at a hospital. The accused woman was arrested under IPC section 302 (murder) and further investigation is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022