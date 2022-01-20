Left Menu

Police arrest one for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Delhi's Geeta Colony

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a person for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in the Geeta colony area of Delhi on Thursday.

Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a person for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in the Geeta colony area of Delhi on Thursday. As per information provided by the police, the accused has been identified as Nasarul (30). He is a resident of the Safeda Jhuggi area of Geeta colony.

The minor girl has been sent to the SDN hospital for medical examination along with an Investigation Officer and her parents. As per police, the medical examination has revealed no injuries in the girl's private part. The accused is currently in police custody and is being interrogated. A case under relevant section has been filed in this connection.

The victim and her parents are also being provided counselling, the police said. (ANI)

