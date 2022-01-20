Left Menu

Ukraine president discussed security challenges, energy with Poland's Duda - tweet

Updated: 20-01-2022 21:01 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had discussed security challenges and energy issues with Poland's President Andrzej Duda.

Zelenskiy is on a visit to Poland at a time when Ukraine is looking for support in its standoff with Moscow over the deployment of tens of thousands of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders.

"Discussed security challenges, lifting obstacles in the transport sphere, enhancing energy interaction," Zelenskiy said in a tweet.

