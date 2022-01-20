Delhi High Court restrains HFCL from making, selling a type of optical fibre cable on STL's plea

Broadband technology firm Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) on Thursday said it has secured an ex-parte ad-interim injunction from the Delhi High Court against domestic telecom gear maker HFCL for selling and making a type of optical fibre cable on which the company claims to have a patent. However, Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (HFCL) called STL's claim as misleading, saying it already has been producing and supplying the optical fibre since 2014 and has approached the court for vacation of the order. ''Sterlite Technologies Limited has secured an ex-parte ad-interim injunction against Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (HFCL) in a patent infringement litigation filed in Delhi High Court,'' STL said in a regulatory filing. It said the court has restrained HFCL, its subsidiaries or any related companies and channel partners from manufacturing and selling the optical fibre cables covered under STL's patent in India. ''The Court-appointed Commissioners visited HFCL premises on 19th Jan 2022 to verify the extent of the infringement and for appropriate seizure action. The Commissioners have taken samples of the infringing optical fibre cables for submitting before the Hon'ble court along with the report,'' it added. It said the patented product in question is STL's multitube micro cable technology which was researched and developed in-house and has been integral to many large-scale digital networks built by the company's diverse customer base. Meanwhile, an HFCL spokesperson said, ''The stay has been obtained by giving misleading information to the court. This product has been produced by us since 2014 against the specifications of customers. In fact, STL's application on a similar patent was rejected by the European Union.'' HFCL, in a regulatory filing, said it has received the Delhi High Court order which restrains it till the next date of hearing from manufacturing and selling the optical fibre cable. ''The stakeholders are hereby informed that the sale of optical fiber cable covered under alleged patent no 335369 is insignificant to the company's total sales of optical fiber cables. ''The company hereby informs all its stakeholders that the company has already initiated required legal actions to get the said restrain order vacated and also for the cancellation of the subject patent,'' HFCL said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)