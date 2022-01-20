Left Menu

DRI seizes 3.33 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 1.65 crore in Raipur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-01-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 22:41 IST
DRI seizes 3.33 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 1.65 crore in Raipur
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested a man along with 3.33 kg foreign-origin gold worth Rs 1.65 crore in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, DRI officials said on Thursday.

Based on specific intelligence, officers of DRI's Raipur unit apprehended the man at Raipur Railway Station with the assistance of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on Wednesday, the DRI said in a statement.

He was travelling in a train from Kolkata to Nagpur with the smuggled gold, the statement said.

The estimated market value of the foreign-marked gold bars weighing 3.33 kg would be around Rs 1.65 crore, it said.

The precious metal was found strapped on the man's waist with the help of a cloth belt, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022