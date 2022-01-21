Left Menu

Arms recovered from factory at Mathura village

A large numbers of arms were recovered from a factory unearthed at Daulatpur village in the Goverdhan area here, police said on Thursday. He said in a drive against criminals, material used in the making of arms was also recovered from the village.

A large numbers of arms were recovered from a factory unearthed at Daulatpur village in the Goverdhan area here, police said on Thursday. “Eight country-made pistols, one gun, a large number of partially made arms and 16 live cartridges were recovered,” SSP Gaurav Grover said. He said in a drive against criminals, material used in the making of arms was also recovered from the village. An accused has been identified as Tahir, who is on the run.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

