BRIEF-China Evergrande Risk Management Committee Of Company Is Actively Looking For Solutions

China Evergrande Group: * RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE OF COMPANY IS ACTIVELY LOOKING FOR SOLUTIONS AND COMMUNICATING WITH ITS CREDITORS

* PROPOSES TO ENGAGE ADDITIONAL PROFESSIONALS, INCLUDING CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CPORP & BOCI ASIA LTD AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS * PROPOSES TO ENGAGE ZHONG LUN LAW FIRM LLP AS LEGAL ADVISOR TO COMPANY

* ENGAGING ADVISORS TO ASSIST CO IN MITIGATING AND ELIMINATING RISKS RELATING TO ITS DEBTS * ASSISTANCE FOR FOLLOWING UP WITH DEMANDS FROM CREDITORS AND DEALING WITH DEBTS ISSUE ON A FAIR AND EQUITABLE BASIS Further company coverage:

