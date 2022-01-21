Left Menu

Police busts illegal arms manufacturing unit in UP's Mathura

Ahead of the assembly elections, the Uttar Pradesh Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit and arrested its operator in the Daulatpur area of Mathura, police said on Thursday.

ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-01-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 10:22 IST
Police busts illegal arms manufacturing unit in UP's Mathura
Police busted an arms manufacturing unit and arrested its operator in Daulatpur area of Mathura (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the assembly elections, the Uttar Pradesh Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit and arrested its operator in the Daulatpur area of Mathura, police said on Thursday. SSP Gaurav Grover said, "Illegal arms factory has been recovered in Daulatpur. We have arrested the factory operator but his aide fled from the spot. He will be arrested soon."

The arrested accused has been identified as the factory operator. Sahun, who is the resident of Daulatpur and his aide Tahir, also a resident of Daulatpur is absconding. Acting on the secret information, the police conducted the raid and recovered a large number of cartridges and weapons along with weapon-making equipment from the illegal arms factory.

"8 pistols, 4 guns, 13 live rounds, and arms manufacturing equipment were seized during the drive," said SSP Gaurav Grover said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

