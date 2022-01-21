Left Menu

Over 12.73 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Health Ministry

The Central Government on Friday said that over 12.73 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccines are still available with the States and Union Territories to be administered.

21-01-2022
The Central Government on Friday said that over 12.73 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccines are still available with the States and Union Territories to be administered. The Union Health Ministry, in a press release, said, "More than 12.73 crore (12,73,96,806) balance and unutilized COVID-19 Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered."

Over 159.91 crore (1,59,91,02,495) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Central government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 160.43 crores after over 70 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

