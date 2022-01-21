Suspect to appear on charge of stealing Krugerrands worth R7.8m

Left Menu

Eden Cluster Commander, Brig Phumzile Cetyana, has commended the investigating team and the K9 Unit for their persistence to bring this suspect to book.

A warrant of arrest was issued by the Knysna Magistrates Court in connection with the theft that was allegedly perpetrated between May 2011 and March 2012. Image Credit: Wikimedia
A 54-year-old suspect is scheduled to make his first court appearance on a charge of theft in the Knysna Magistrates Court today.

Knysna detectives, assisted by the Tsitsikamma K9 Unit, closed in on a residence in Wilderness near George on Thursday. Police arrested a 54-year-old wanted man, who had been on the run since 2012 in connection with the theft of Krugerrands to the estimated value of R7.8million.

The arrest came after members of the police force followed up on a lead.

A warrant of arrest was issued by the Knysna Magistrates Court in connection with the theft that was allegedly perpetrated between May 2011 and March 2012.

Eden Cluster Commander, Brig Phumzile Cetyana, has commended the investigating team and the K9 Unit for their persistence to bring this suspect to book.

"This shows our commitment and demonstrates the lengthy arm of the law that will stop at nothing to bring culprits to account for their deeds," Cetyana said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

