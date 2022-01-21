Left Menu

Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with eternal flame at National War Memorial

Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal B R Krishna presided over the ceremony.The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 16:06 IST
Amar Jawan Jyoti. (ANI/file photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate was merged with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial (NWM) here on Friday.

In a short ceremony, a part of the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame was taken and merged with the flame at the NWM, which is 400 metres away on the other side of India Gate. Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal B R Krishna presided over the ceremony.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. It was inaugurated by the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, on January 26, 1972.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on February 25, 2019, inaugurated the NWM, where names of 25,942 soldiers have been inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

