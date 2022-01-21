Man kills woman for Rs 3,000

Erode (TN), Jan 21 (PTI): A 50-year-old man has been arrested on the charge of murdering a woman-friend for gain, police said here on Friday.

According to the police, a retired lecturer on Thursday lodged a complaint stating that his wife was found murdered in their house and her jewels were stolen.

The police said they verified the footage of a CCTV camera near the house and arrested the 50-year-old. The jewels were recovered, they said. They said the woman was alone on Thursday afternoon and the accused, reportedly known to her, asked for Rs 3,000 as loan from her. Since she refused, he fatally stabbed her and also robbed her of the jewels, they added.

