Illegal firearms manufacturing unit busted in Muzaffarnagar village, three arrested

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 21-01-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 18:38 IST
Illegal firearms manufacturing unit busted in Muzaffarnagar village, three arrested
With the arrest of three persons, police on Friday claimed to have busted an illegal arms factory in a village here and seized huge cache of firearms.

A number of arms manufacturing machines and tools, 51 pistols, 66 half-made pistols, 14 guns and 51 barrels were seized from the illegal factory housed in a mango garden near Badkali village, said Deputy Police Superintendent Kuldeep Singh who led the police team.

Rajive, Sarfaraz and Shahid were arrested from the factory located under Kotwali police station area in the district, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav told newsmen here.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that they were manufacturing the illegal arms for supplying in eastern Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand during assembly polls.

Meanwhile, a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced by Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Meerut zone, Rajive Sabberwal and Rs 25,000 by SSP Yadav for the good work done by the raiding police team.

