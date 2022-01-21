GE Power India's shareholders approve reappointment of Prashant Chiranjive Jain as MD

GE Power India on Friday said its shareholders have approved the re-appointment of Prashant Chiranjive Jain as its managing director for a second term of five years, through the postal ballot.

''The members of the company, through remote e-voting on the items set out in the notice of postal ballot dated November 29, 2021,...have duly approved all the business as specified in that as per the Scrutinizer report issued on January 21, 2022,'' according to a BSE filing.

Among others, the shareholders approved the resolution to re-appoint Prashant Chiranjive Jain as managing director of the company for a second term of five from April 17, 2022.

The members also approved the resolution about the payment of remuneration to Prashant Chiranjive Jain, the company's managing director, for a period of three years from FY 2021-22 to FY 2023-24 in case of no profits/ inadequate profits.

They also approved the appointment of Shukla Wassan as an independent director of the company.

They have also approved the payment of remuneration to Yogesh Gupta, whole-time director and chief financial officer of the company, for a period of three years from FY 2021-22 onwards in case of no profits/ inadequate profits.

They also nodded for payment of commission/ remuneration to non-executive directors in case of inadequate profits/ no profits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)