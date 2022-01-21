Left Menu

Maoist with Rs 10 lakh bounty on head surrenders in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-01-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 20:57 IST
Maoist with Rs 10 lakh bounty on head surrenders in Jharkhand
A Maoist, with a Rs 10 lakh bounty on his head, surrendered here on Friday, police said.

CPI (Maoist) self-styled 'zonal commander' Maharaj Pramanik alias Raj alias Bablu laid down his AK-47 rifle, 150 cartridges and two wireless sets before Inspector General of Police (Operations) Amol Vishnukant Homkar and other senior police officers.

A native of Seraikela Kharsawan district, Pramanik, who was the commander of the CPI (Maoist)'s South Chotanagpur zonal committee, was wanted in 119 different criminal cases.

''The Maoists have diverted from the core ideology, and women cadres are openly exploited,'' Pramanik told reporters after his surrender.

Homkar said that Pramanik's surrender is a big blow to the banned outfit, and security forces are working on information provided by him.

Intelligence sources said that Pramanik was in touch with the police for a long time, because of which Maoists had branded him as a traitor and said that he will be tried in a 'public court'.

A Maoist spokesperson said that Pramanik had fled on August 14 last year with Rs 40 lakh, one AK-47 rifle, more than 150 cartridges, and one pistol of the outfit.

