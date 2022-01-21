Boatman arrested for scuffle with officials on Covid vaccination duty in UP

Police have arrested a boatman for allegedly scuffling and misbehaving with healthcare workers on a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, after a video of the incident went viral.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Tripathi said the accused was arrested on Thursday and identified as Vipin Yadav, hailing from Bhachar Katha.

Revti Block Development Officer Atul Kumar Dubey on Friday told reporters, ''When the COVID-19 vaccination team reached him for vaccination, he misbehaved with them and even had a scuffle with them.'' The accused operates a boat on the Saryu river and the incident took place earlier this week.

In another video of a separate incident, a youth was seen climbing a tree after a vaccination team reached his Harihakal village in Revti block. The youth was later convinced to come down and take the vaccine.

The youth's identity was yet to be ascertained, Dubey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)