NIA conducts searches in Punjab in Jalalabad blast case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 22:11 IST
The National Investigation Agency on Friday conducted searches at five locations in Taran Tarn, Fazilka and Ferozepur districts of Punjab in connection with a blast in Jalalabad last September, an official said.

The case relates to the explosion in a Bajaj Platina motorbike near a Punjab National Bank branch in Jalalabad in which a person, Binder Singh, died on spot, an official of the premier investigation agency said.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused were in touch with Pakistan-based terrorists/smugglers and were recruited for carrying out terrorist attacks in crowded areas by triggering explosive devices, the NIA official said.

The case was first registered in September last year under sections of the Explosive Act. The NIA re-registered the case in October last year and has so far arrested five accused.

During the searches, electronic gadgets, ammunition, documents and other incriminating materials were seized, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

