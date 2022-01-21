Man arrested for running online campaign against Kashmiri students

A man was arrested on Friday in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly running a ''scandalous'' online campaign against Kashmiri students studying outside the Union territory, police said.

The person has been identified as Iftikhar Ahmad Dar, they said. ''Police #arrested Iftikhar Ahmad Dar from #Anantnag for carrying scandalous online campaign against Kashmiri students studying outside, causing anguish to students and parents. FIR No. 23/2022 at P/S Anantnag stands registered under relevant sections of law,'' Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter. PTI SSB MIJ SRY

