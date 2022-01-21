Left Menu

Man arrested for running online campaign against Kashmiri students

A man was arrested on Friday in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly running a scandalous online campaign against Kashmiri students studying outside the Union territory, police said.The person has been identified as Iftikhar Ahmad Dar, they said. FIR No. 232022 at PS Anantnag stands registered under relevant sections of law, Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-01-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 22:20 IST
A man was arrested on Friday in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly running a ''scandalous'' online campaign against Kashmiri students studying outside the Union territory, police said.

The person has been identified as Iftikhar Ahmad Dar, they said. ''Police #arrested Iftikhar Ahmad Dar from #Anantnag for carrying scandalous online campaign against Kashmiri students studying outside, causing anguish to students and parents. FIR No. 23/2022 at P/S Anantnag stands registered under relevant sections of law,'' Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter. PTI SSB MIJ SRY

