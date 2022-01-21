Left Menu

Covid-19: Assam bans cultural functions, school participation in R-Day celebrations

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-01-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 22:46 IST
The Assam government on Friday banned all cultural programmes, award functions and participation of school children in the ensuing Republic Day celebrations in the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Issuing an order, Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua said the Republic Day programme will be limited to National Flag hoisting, speech by the guest of honour and ceremonial parade only.

''Other activities like cultural programmes, award, prize distribution are to be avoided. Pre and post Republic Day programme may be avoided in view of the prevailing Covid situation in the state,'' he added.

There shall be no involvement of school children in the ceremonial parade or march past, the order issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

''The gathering for Republic Day programme may be limited to a maximum of 1,000 for state level function in Kamrup (Metro) district, 500 for district level function and 200 for any other level,'' it added.

The order signed by Barua also stated that only trained police, security personnel and home guards, who are fully vaccinated, shall be allowed to participate in the ceremonial parade and march past.

