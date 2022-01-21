Left Menu

A 29-year -old man was arrested from Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district for allegedly snatching money from a woman lawyer inside an ATM kiosk and fleeing after kissing her upper back, police said on Friday.The incident took place in the ATM kiosk of a nationalised bank near Andheri railway station on Wednesday and the accused, identified as Avinash Kasar, was held within 24 hours of registration of FIR, an official said.When the 26-year-old woman lawyer was counting money in the ATM, Kasar snatched it and kissed her upper back while fleeing.

Mumbai: Man held for snatching money from woman, outraging her modesty
A 29-year -old man was arrested from Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district for allegedly snatching money from a woman lawyer inside an ATM kiosk and fleeing after kissing her upper back, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the ATM kiosk of a nationalised bank near Andheri railway station on Wednesday and the accused, identified as Avinash Kasar, was held within 24 hours of registration of FIR, an official said.

''When the 26-year-old woman lawyer was counting money in the ATM, Kasar snatched it and kissed her upper back while fleeing. He has been charged with outraging the modesty of the woman, stalking and robbery,'' the Andheri police station official said.

''The CCTV footage of the ATM and vicinity was checked. Then we analyzed 12 transactions that had taken place at the kiosk minutes before the incident. We soon zeroed in on Kasar's card details, found out his contact and address, and arrested him from his Laxminagar residence in Nalasopara,'' he said.

The accused was seen in a CCTV clip boarding a train towards Goregaon at Andheri station, he said, adding that Kasar then proceeded to Nalasopara by changing a train.

