19-year-old man from Lucknow being interrogated in Clubhouse app chat case: Delhi Police sources

As the investigation into the Clubhouse app chat case intensified, Delhi Police on Saturday morning began interrogating a 19-year-old man from Lucknow in connection with the case. Sources told ANI, "Delhi Police is interrogating a 19-year-old man from Lucknow in connection with the case. The police found an important lead with the help of technical evidence."

Earlier, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued a notice to Delhi Police's Cyber Crime cell on Tuesday, seeking an FIR against persons making obscene comments against Muslim women on the 'Clubhouse' app. The commission took suo-moto cognizance of a video posted on Twitter, which showcased a filthy Clubhouse conversation on the topic 'Muslim girls are more beautiful than Hindu'.

The DCW has demanded a copy of FIR registered, details of the accused identified and arrested in the matter, and detailed action taken report in the matter. A copy of the conversation has been sent to the Delhi police along with the notice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)