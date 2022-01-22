Left Menu

19-year-old man from Lucknow being interrogated in Clubhouse app chat case: Delhi Police sources

As the investigation into the Clubhouse app chat case intensified, Delhi Police on Saturday morning began interrogating a 19-year-old man from Lucknow in connection with the case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 09:47 IST
19-year-old man from Lucknow being interrogated in Clubhouse app chat case: Delhi Police sources
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the investigation into the Clubhouse app chat case intensified, Delhi Police on Saturday morning began interrogating a 19-year-old man from Lucknow in connection with the case. Sources told ANI, "Delhi Police is interrogating a 19-year-old man from Lucknow in connection with the case. The police found an important lead with the help of technical evidence."

Earlier, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued a notice to Delhi Police's Cyber Crime cell on Tuesday, seeking an FIR against persons making obscene comments against Muslim women on the 'Clubhouse' app. The commission took suo-moto cognizance of a video posted on Twitter, which showcased a filthy Clubhouse conversation on the topic 'Muslim girls are more beautiful than Hindu'.

The DCW has demanded a copy of FIR registered, details of the accused identified and arrested in the matter, and detailed action taken report in the matter. A copy of the conversation has been sent to the Delhi police along with the notice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022